Bowen Street Fishing Dock reveals new renovations

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One of Wisconsin resident’s favorite fishing locations, Bowen Street Fishing Dock in Oshkosh, has undergone some recent renovations making it all that much more enjoyable for the community.

According to Bowen Street Fishing Dock officials due to the age, use, and weathering of the wooden dock, the wooden decking was in need of a replacement- and that’s just what it got.

Officials say with the help of Otter Street Fishing Club and the Battle on Bago organizations, the city of Oshkosh was able to replace the decking with composite decking material. The total cost of the project is said to have cost $31,030.

Organizers add that both Otter Street Fishing Club and Battle on Bago were able to generously contribute $16,030, with the remaining $15,000 being allocated by the city toward the purchase of materials.

The dock, located at the south end of Bowen Street at the mouth of the Fox River, now also enjoys the addition of sidewalks providing accessible routes for pedestrians, including those in wheelchairs, with safe access to this community asset.

“The missions of these organizations focus on the betterment of fishing in our community” said Oshkosh Parks Director Ray Maurer. “The city appreciates what these clubs have done and continue to do to support the betterment of fishing on the Lake Winnebago system through the work and dedication of their members.”

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5