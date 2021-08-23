FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Bowen Street will temporarily close in Oshkosh for emergency repairs

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- The City of Oshkosh announced on Monday, August 25, that all lanes on Bowen Street will temporarily close.

The lanes will close down for emergency repairs that need to be done for water service leaks, officials explain.

The report says the lanes are set to close on Wednesday, August 25. This encompasses the area between E. Lincoln Avenue all E. Irving Avenue.

The repairs are scheduled to begin Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. These repairs are also dependent on weather conditions. If need be, officials say the project will be pushed back to Thursday, August 26.

Due to the leaks, drivers will not be able to travel in either direction during this time. Officials say they will try to maintain access to properties within the construction zone.

The City of Oshkosh also provided detour routes for drivers to take as to avoid the maintenance being done.

NORTHBOUND DETOUR

Drivers are suggested to take E. Irving Avenue heading West to N. Main Street. From there, the route takes drivers North on Main Street to Harrison Street, to then proceed Northeast on Harrison Street towards E. Nevada Avenue back to Bowen Street.

SOUTHBOUND DETOUR

While heading Southbound, drivers can take E. Nevada Avenue going West to Harrison Street. From there they can head Southwest on Harrison Street towards N. Main Street. Drivers then will proceed South on N. Main Street to E. Irving Avenue. They will proceed East on E. Irving Avenue towards Bowen Street

The city of Oshkosh suggests drivers plan their alternative routes to avoid the construction area on Bowen Street and that they can expect delays.

