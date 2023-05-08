Box truck in Wisconsin leaves roadway & rolls down embankment, highway closed for hours

RANDOLPH, Wis. (WFRV) – A highway in central Wisconsin was shut down for hours after a box truck left the roadway and left no shortage of debris.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a box truck went off the road on Hwy 33. On May 5 around 11 a.m., multiple 911 calls came in that said a box truck left the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment.

Authorities say the truck hit the bridge abutment before rolling down to a railroad. The two people inside the vehicle were able to get out under their own power before being sent to a local hospital.

Hwy 33 was closed for an extended period as crews cleared the roadway. The crash was under investigation, but there was no information on the cause.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.