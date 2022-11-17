THURSDAY, 11/17/2022 – 10:27 a.m.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the box truck that overturned on USH 151 in Manitowoc County that closed all lanes for multiple hours.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, all lanes of traffic have reopened, and all equipment and materials have been safely removed from the crash location.

We would like to thank the Outagamie County HAZMAT Team, Manitowoc County Highway Department, Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center and Hi-Way 42 Garage for their assistance this morning! Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

No other information was provided.

Original Story: Box truck overturns on USH 151 in Manitowoc County, highway to be closed for hours

THURSDAY, 11/17/2022 – 8:55 a.m.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists planning to take USH 151 in Manitowoc County will need to find a different route as all lanes of the highway are closed.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened on USH 151. It was mentioned that the highway will be closed until 10 or 11 a.m.

Crews are still reportedly working to remove and clean up the crash. The Outagamie County Hazmat Team is responding to assist with cleanup.

It was mentioned that there is not any hazardous material leaking from the box truck cargo shipment.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all lanes of USH 151 are closed at WIS 67 to County J.

The alternate route for northbound traffic is southbound on WIS 64, eastbound on County C, northbound on County J back to US 151. Southbound traffic is reversed.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.