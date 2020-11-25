Boy, 15, charged in Wisconsin mall shooting that injured 8

WAUWATOSA, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 20: Police secure the scene outside the Mayfair Mall after a gunman opened fire on November 20, 2020 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Several people were reported to have been injured with the gunman still at large. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy faces multiple charges stemming from a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that left eight people injured.

On Tuesday, he was ordered held in secure detention instead of being released to his parents.

According to the juvenile petition, the teen and a friend were in the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa on Friday when the friend confronted some people, then punched one.

Witnesses told police that the teen began shooting with a handgun.

He was arrested Sunday in a car with Illinois license plates and with the handgun used in the shooting.

The Associated Press isn’t naming the teen because he is charged as a juvenile.

