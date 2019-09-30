Boy, 7, seriously injured in ATV accident in Wisconsin

Local News
BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin authorities say a 7-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by an ATV driven by a 14-year-old boy in the town of Albion.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says the younger boy was flown to a hospital to be treated. The Janesville Gazette reports Sunday that sheriff and fire officials responded to the accident just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities believe the 14-year-old was driving on residential property at the time. The accident remains under investigation.

