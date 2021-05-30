Boy Scouts of America honor fallen veterans, place 4,000 American flags on tombstones

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Boy Scouts of America (BSA) and the Appleton community honored the fallen on Thursday afternoon by braving through the cold rainy weather to help lay out 4,000 American flags on veterans’ tombstones.

According to BSA, the event started at 5 p.m. and took place at Highland Memorial Park cemetery with around 10 cub scout packs and BSA scout troops present to help. The event was open to anyone in the community who wanted to come to help with the efforts of laying 4,000 flags on veteran tombstones.

And despite the cold weather and rain throughout the day, many residents showed up and did their part to help honor our fallen veterans.

This event helped kickstart the first of many events that the City of Appleton would host to honor our veterans this week. On Saturday the Fox Valley Veteran’s council held an emotional ceremony at the Outagamie Veteran’s Memorial. The ceremony was a silent homage to all fallen veterans and involved at least 30 pairs of people.

“The procession was 21 steps to the tomb and the fallen soldier battle cross, and [participants] place carnations or a gold star to represent any of the fallen within the building or anyone in their hearts at the tomb,” Kim Craddock, vice president at FVVC said.

For the full story, click here.