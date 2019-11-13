Boys & Girls Club breaks ground on Menasha expansion

MENASHA, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley officially broke ground on a 15,000 square foot expansion at their Menasha location.

The $3.34 million expansion project is one of many facility and program improvements planned as part of the Great Futures 2020 Campaign.

Other campaign objectives include new safety and security systems at the Appleton and Menasha locations along with two new school-based clubs in Appleton and Little Chute.

The $9.875 million Great Futures 2020 Campaign was initiated to help the clubs meet the growing demand of youth in need which has grown over 50% in the last 12 years.

For more information: https://www.bgclubfoxvalley.org/