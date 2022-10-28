GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay got to take a trip to Lambeau Field to see how the stadium operates behind the scenes.

The kids got to learn about the technology and engineering that goes into the stadium operations and fan engagement, including a tour of the field and the maintenance technology that goes into making the best grass in the NFL.

Those with the Boys & Girls Club also got to see the control room, where gameday production happens for the Green and Gold.

To wrap things up, the children met former Packers center Evan Smith, and members even got to go home with signed mini helmets.