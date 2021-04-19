GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay hosts “Earth Day Recycling Drive”

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay is hosting its third annual, “Earth Day Recycling Drive.”

Community members, as well as businesses, are asked to donate their unwanted metal materials. The Boys & Girls Clubs is partnering with Alter Trading. The recycling company wants to help support the youth through the week’s event. They will be matching all proceeds and donations.

The nonprofit has been working through the pandemic to help the youth. The club has extended its hours from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., to not only host after-school activities but also give virtual learners a place to go during the day.

The club says this week’s drive will help them continue to support the youth. They are planning to host summer camps as well as continue with their wide range of programs.

The Earth Day Recycling Drive will last through April 23rd. They will accept donations for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard Report: Green Bay prepares for return to field

Kimberly repeats as boys volleyball champion

Appleton North completes undefeated season, sweeps to state title

High School Football: East-West rivalry renews; Appleton North, Neenah grab big wins

Green Bay East, Green Bay West continue historic rivalry

Shawano's Abby Tuma beats cancer to return volleyball court, receives WIAA Spirit Award