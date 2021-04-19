Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay hosts “Earth Day Recycling Drive”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay is hosting its third annual, “Earth Day Recycling Drive.”

Community members, as well as businesses, are asked to donate their unwanted metal materials. The Boys & Girls Clubs is partnering with Alter Trading. The recycling company wants to help support the youth through the week’s event. They will be matching all proceeds and donations.

The nonprofit has been working through the pandemic to help the youth. The club has extended its hours from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., to not only host after-school activities but also give virtual learners a place to go during the day.

The club says this week’s drive will help them continue to support the youth. They are planning to host summer camps as well as continue with their wide range of programs.

The Earth Day Recycling Drive will last through April 23rd. They will accept donations for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. For more information, visit their website.