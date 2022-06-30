GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The kids and teens from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Green Bay got a big surprise this afternoon, and were also treated to an interactive clinic to learn some new skills.

On June 30, the Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay found out that it was one of 20 nationwide clubs to receive a $20,000 donation from Bridgestone.

The donation is in celebration of Bridgestone raising $20 million since 2015 through its ‘Driving Great Futures’ initiative, which helps to make the Boys & Girls Club of America’s out-of-school programming more accessible to everyone.

After the donation ceremony, where speakers included representatives from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Green Bay and Bridgestone Retail Operations, a hands-on Car Care Clinic was held to teach teens the basics of vehicle and tire maintenance.

Bridgestone announced recently that its ‘Driving Great Futures’ initiative will continue through 2024, resuming the program’s legacy of bridging critical divides for Club kids and families nationwide.

For more information on Bridgestone’s partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, click here.