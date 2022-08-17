MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County has received a $10,000 grant to help bridge the digital divide and the homework gap.

AT&T will be helping local youth with limited internet access by offering computer and digital literacy resources alongside academic programs. The programs will provide students in need the ability to access devices, high-speed internet, and complete homework during the 2022-23 school year.

“Our mission at the Club is to do whatever we can to inspire and enable all the young people we serve – especially those who need us the most – to reach their full potential,” said Bill Bertsche, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County. “Over the last two years, our youth have faced many challenges. With this grant from the AT&T Foundation, we are excited to provide support to our youth who face technology and internet access challenges that serve as barriers to academic success.”

According to a release, millions of students across the United States are affected by the digital divide and do not have any reliable internet to complete homework.

Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County receiving a $10K grant from AT&T (Photo Provided by AT&T)

The Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County provides devices and internet access at no charge to members, eliminating the obstacle of not having a way to complete any homework that needs to be done online.

“The pandemic has only heightened the digital divide challenges faced by students in Wisconsin and across the country,” said Paul Weirtz, President of AT&T Wisconsin. “AT&T is proud to support the Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County as they work to provide solutions to those challenges and increase academic success for our students in need.”

These efforts are part of AT&T’s $2 billion commitment from 2021-2023 to help bridge the digital divide through investments in digital literacy tools, education resources, broadband technology, low-cost internet service, and computers.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County, you can visit its website here.