Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh receives $1 million endowment

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The holidays just got a little brighter for the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh after receiving a $1 million donation.

The donation, which will come in the form of an endowment, will be used to purchase new equipment and cover maintenance costs. The donor has chosen to remain anonymous, but they’re reportedly a friend of the club that took action when they noticed the organization was struggling financially.

“This is a great example of a donor using their resources and their kindness and their generosity to solve a community problem,” said Marc Dosogne, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh.

The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh was founded back in 1968 and first opened its doors to the community in 1970. The club’s vision is to be “a generation-changing leading provider of programs emphasizing youth development services and family outreach support to meet the needs of young people ages 6 to 18 years old and their families. “