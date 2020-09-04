Boys & Girls Club of the Fox Valley providing free meals to keep kids fed

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – Keeping kids fed remains a challenge as many schools go virtual this year.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Fox Valley has announced it will be providing meals, for free, regardless of whether or not the person is a student or not.

Since March, the local branch has given out more than 60,000 meals. The need is still there and they remain motivated to serve.

“We are always looking to service our youth,” Amber Laborde, Director of Food Service with the Boys & Girls Club tells WFRV Local 5. “We want them healthy, we want them happy, we want them safe, so they are our number one priority.”

Meals can be picked up at the Appleton or Menasha location weekly between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. You can pick up a meal for the day or for the week.

