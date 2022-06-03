APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – When the summer months come around, so too does food insecurity for many school-aged children. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley hope to provide some much-needed relief to families in the area during that time.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley announced its sponsorship with the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) to help provide nutritious meals to children during the summer months when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable.

“This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available,” said Boys & Girls Club Healthy Habits Food Program Coordinator, Barb Rivers. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program.”

Free meals will be provided for children 18 and under, as well as those who are older and fall under certain qualifications.

The SFSP is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Participating locations: