Boys & Girls Clubs of Fox Valley announce new club in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A new Boys & Girls Club in Little Chute is set to open this spring.

The new school-based Club will operate from the Little Chute Intermediate School and will be the second Boys and Girls Club in Little Chute.

According to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley, the new Club will serve fifth and sixth-grade students and is set to be open four days a week between 3:20 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The four days will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will not be available as these are currently virtual learning days.

Membership at the new Club will be free for the 2020-2021 school year and open to all students in the fifth and sixth grade, even those that do not attend Little Chute Intermediate School.

“Boys & Girls Clubs can be a difference-maker in many young lives, and we are thrilled to reach and serve even more Little Chute area youth. Our deepest thanks go out to all who have worked so hard and given so generously to make this new Club possible,” says Greg Lemke-Rochon, CEO – Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley

The Club will feature programs in areas such as:

Education

Health and Wellness

Workforce Readiness

Character and Leadership

The Arts

Boys and Girls Club and school leaders expect daily participation rates to exceed 100 students.