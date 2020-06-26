Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley offering summer meal program

Meals will be made available to those who are 18 years of age and under

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A free meal program for children is making a come back in the Fox Valley.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley are stressing the importance of offering nutritious meals to those children who need it during the summer months. They will be continuing their summer food service program, serving meals at the Boys & Girls Club of Appleton as well as Menasha.

The program provides meals to children during the summer, when free school meals are typically unavailable. Meals will be made available to those who are 18 years of age and under. Those with the non profit say the recent pandemic has had a significant impact on their operation.

“Initially, over the last couple of months, my team and I were able to offer over 25,000 meals to children in need,” says Amber LaBorde, Director of Food Service for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley. “Currently, we’re at approximately 150 per site- the Appleton and Menasha site. Things have changed a little bit with our programming on account of the pandemic. It took a lot of planning but once we got everything on point it went so smoothly and we couldn’t have done it without our amazing team.”

Those over 18 years who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well. The clubs help serve more than 15,000 young people each year and an average of 1,300 each school day.

The Boys & Girls Club of Menasha and Appleton will be serving free meals this summer from June 8 through August 14, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 12-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clubs’ temporary summer teen center, located at Outeredge Stage in downtown Appleton, will also be serving meals from June 8 through August 14, from 11:15 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4:45-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

