Bracelets to end racism with messages of love

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Racial tensions are high right now throughout the Country and here at home there have been many demonstrations and protests. The in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has highlighted a shift in the conversation about racism.

Kaitlyn Flauger, along with Shana Burke, got together to create bracelets to pass out at various venues to promote love over hate. ” I want to make sure that everyone knows that I’m here supporting them,” said Flauger. Both Flauger and Burke began distributing the bracelets last week.

“We’re part of a rave group so making theses (bracelets) were not hard at all,” said Burke. The bracelets have various messages of support for any victim of racial discrimination and violence. The two hope to spread much needed love around, one bracelet at a time. If you would like one, you can send Kaitlyn Flauger or Shana Burke a message on Facebook.