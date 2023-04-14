APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Genesis Impact Sports celebrated the grand opening of what they’re labeling “Wisconsin’s Premier Indoor Shooting Range” on Friday morning.

The newest shooting range in the Fox Valley is located at 327 Randolph Drive, Suite D, formerly known as Trigger Action Sports.

Genesis offers the most extended public indoor range with a 100-foot automatic carrier system organized into two separate bays with a total of 12 lanes. In addition, organizers pride themselves on being a place that focuses heavily on training, safety, and community while offering a family-friendly and clean environment.

“We’re excited to provide a new range that focuses heavily on training and community,” said Kell Bales, General Manager for Genesis. “We want to share our passion for firearms and shooting sports with seasoned shooters as well as those who have never handled a firearm. We believe that Genesis Impact Sports is the perfect place to do just that.”

Additionally, there are around 2,000 square feet of retail space offering competitive prices for ammunition and accessories. With the focus being on community, Genesis is also offering a gathering area with comfortable seating and three range viewing areas, allowing you to watch your favorite shooters.

While the grand opening was at 10 a.m. on Friday, there is still plenty of fun over the weekend as officials say they’ll be welcoming a food truck outside the shooting range. On Sunday, The All American Garage, Inc. will be cooking up brats and hamburgers, starting around 1 p.m.

All proceeds are being used to support veterans and law enforcement organizations, making it a “win-win for all.”

Genesis Impact Sports is open on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. They are closed on Mondays.