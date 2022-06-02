OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Communities Credit Union is having an event every Friday in June where proceeds benefit local nonprofit organizations in northeast Wisconsin.

According to a release, the Brat FryDays is happening as a way to celebrate the newest location in Oshkosh at 1870 Oshkosh Ave.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the opening of our new Oshkosh branch, than by inviting local nonprofits to fire up the grill,” said Cathy Harvath, senior vice president of marketing at Fox Communities Credit Union.

Organizers say all proceeds from each event will go to the nonprofits manning the grills that day. The schedule is as follows:

The Brat FryDays are set to run from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the new credit union branch.