GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra is returning to the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Saturday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The region’s famous ‘Brats, Beer, Beethoven’ event is a free event with no charge for parking or admission to the stadium. The Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra will be performing classical selections during the event.

“I’m not sure where else you can enjoy Beethoven and Stravinsky along with Journey and Prince, but we are happy to do it,” said Jamie LaFreniere, Executive Director of the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra.

Organizers say the event will also include selections from Sousa, Led Zeppelin, and The Eagles as part of the stadium concert.

All seating inside the stadium is based on a first-come, first-serve availability. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the concession stand with fireworks scheduled at the end of the night.

“We’re also happy to offer special access to our daytime rehearsal for a more sensory-friendly experience,” said LaFreniere. “For those with special needs who have a hard time with large crowds and don’t want the noise of fireworks, we love having them join us earlier so they can still get to enjoy a free concert.”

This will be the sixth time Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium hosts Brats, Beer, Beethoven.

