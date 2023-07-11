WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Several of the best aspiring and promising chefs from around the United States will be heading to Wisconsin and competing in one of Bravo TV’s most prestigious cooking competitions.

According to Bravo, Season 21 of Top Chef is headed to the Dairy State, where a new set of talented ‘cheftestants’ will compete for the title of Top Chef.

The cheftestants will take on Quickfire and Elimination Challenges in Milwaukee and Madison.

Governor Tony Evers expressed his excitement for the culinary competition to head to Wisconsin for the first time in the show’s history.

“We are honored to be able to welcome Top Chef to Wisconsin for its upcoming season. We’re proud to be known here for our rich food culture, talented chefs, and exceptional local ingredients,” he said in a statement. “I know our diverse culinary traditions will help inspire the participants, captivate viewers, and showcase all of the great things Wisconsin has to offer.”



Not only is Top Chef coming to Wisconsin for the first time, but the show is also getting a new host. After Padma Lakshmi confirmed her exit from the series in June, Kristen Kish, who won Season 10 in 2013, will take the reins.

“Top Chef is where I started my journey — first as a competing chef, then a guest judge, and now as host, I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand,” Kish said. “I’m thrilled to sit alongside Gail and Tom as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home.”

Jo Sharon and Casey Kriley, the co-CEOs of Magical Elves, which produces Top Chef, shared a joint statement about Kish.

“Kristen is a beloved part of the Top Chef family, and we’re thrilled to have her join and bring to the competition her unique, fresh, and global culinary perspective, as well as her true passion for food,” the pair said. “We look forward to Season 21 and know our incoming chefs will be inspired by the bourgeoning culinary scene in Milwaukee and Madison known for blending tradition with innovation and utilizing farm-fresh ingredients.”

Head judge Tom Colicchio and perennial judge Gail Simmons will also return to the judges’ table for Season 21.