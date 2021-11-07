Breaking Bricks & Boards: Martial arts students help local veterans get to Washington D.C.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some local martial arts students are breaking bricks and boards to help get veterans to Washington D.C. to see memorials built in their honor.

On Saturday, Kim’s Tae Kwon Do Center, Inc. hosted a fundraiser for “Old Glory Honor Flight” at Green Bay’s Redeemer school.

During the event, students, as well as their pledges, participated in board-breaking marathons.

Old Glory Honor Flight Executive Director, Diane MacDonald, shared with Local 5 that it was great to see the community come out and support local veterans.

“We’re just so appreciative. You know without the community we could never think about doing these amazing flights without their help. So anytime you can get involved to say thank you to our veterans, we encourage you to do so,” shared MacDonald.

The fundraiser also held a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and a bake sale with all proceeds going towards the Honor Flight.