Breakthrough announced as the first business to move into Titletown Offices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown announced the first business to move into the new offices will be Breakthrough.

Doug Mueller, President and CEO of Breakthrough said, “We’re extraordinarily excited, we believe it will be a terrific place for people to gather, to continue to build on our effectiveness, it’ll be a great place for our clients when they come to town.”

Breakthrough is a Green Bay based shipping company previously located downtown.

“We wanted an environment that really supported and reflected who we are as an organization, our culture, our people, the technology,” said Mueller.

One goal of Titletown has always been to attract young professionals to the area so they are expanding it beyond Hinterland Brewery, Lodge Kohler and the Bellin Sports Medicine Facility.

Mark Murphy the President of the Green Bay Packers said, “I think it’d just be a great place to work. There’s so much going on in Titletown, the townhouses are starting to go up, the apartment complex is ready as well. It’s really exciting to see how Titletown has progressed over the years.”

The Packers are a community-owned team and take their commitment to invest in the area seriously, so they are planning on growing the Titletown development from here.

“You’ve got all kinds of amenities, you’ve got the park, you’ve got the playground, you’ve got things for young professionals, you’ve got things for young families,” said Murphy. “We’re still in the process of determining what mix we’ll have but I anticipate we’ll have a grocery store, all kinds of entertainment, healthcare options.”

The Packers say they want to support the community they live in by brining more companies to green bay to everyone’s benefit.

“I’ll always strongly believe the rising tide lifts all boats and that’swhat we wanna do in Titletown,” said Murphy.