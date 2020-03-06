1  of  2
Closings
Florence Schools Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Breakthrough Fuel decides against building corporate headquarters in Green Bay’s Shipyard District

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Breakthrough Fuel has decided against building its expanded corporate headquarters in the Shipyard District, according to the City of Green Bay.

According to a release from Mayor Eric Genrich’s Office, Breakthrough and the City recognized that the Shipyard location will not meet the company’s needs.

The City says this will not diminish its relationship with Breakthrough as they continue to work toward finding an ideal location for the company.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Snowmobile trail conditions

Remarkable Women

More Remarkable Women

Trending Stories