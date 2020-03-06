Breakthrough Fuel decides against building corporate headquarters in Green Bay’s Shipyard District

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Breakthrough Fuel has decided against building its expanded corporate headquarters in the Shipyard District, according to the City of Green Bay.
According to a release from Mayor Eric Genrich’s Office, Breakthrough and the City recognized that the Shipyard location will not meet the company’s needs.
The City says this will not diminish its relationship with Breakthrough as they continue to work toward finding an ideal location for the company.
