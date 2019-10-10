Brett Favre celebrates 50th birthday Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Happy 50th birthday to ‘The Gunslinger!’ Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre is celebrating his special day on Thursday.

According to NFL.com, Favre ended his career with 508 touchdowns and 71,838 passing yards.

According to profootballhof.com, “In 1995, Favre began a three-year stint in which he led the Packers to three straight NFC championship games which resulted in two Super Bowl appearances including a victory in Super Bowl XXXI. He passed for a career-high 4,413 yards in 1995 but Green Bay fell to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC championship game. His efforts that season earned him the first of three straight NFL Most Valuable Player awards.

Favre led the league in touchdown passes for the second of three consecutive seasons in 1996 as he guided the Packers to a 35-21 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI. It was the first championship for Green Bay since Super Bowl II. Favre and the Packers nearly repeated as Super Bowl winners but narrowly lost to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXII.”

Happy Birthday, Brett!