Brew Pub Pizza helping at-risk kids, one-week event at Festival Foods

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bernatello’s Foods and Festival Foods are partnering up with Rawhide Youth Services for one week.

Starting on Jan. 13 and ending the following Wednesday, organizers say Bernatello’s Foods will donate $1 to Rawhide Youth Services for every Brew Pub Pizza purchased at any of the 33 Skogen’s Festival Foods locations in Wisconsin.

According to a release, funds raised will go straight toward fulfilling Rawhide’s mission to transform the lives of Wisconsin’s at-risk youth through residential and community-based programs and services.

“This donation will allow our therapists, youth development specialists, and teachers to continue their healing work with traumatized youth as we kick off 2021,” says Heather Stern, Rawhide’s chief development officer.

Organizers say Rawhide offers residential and community-based programs and services for boys ages 11 to 18 in New London.

In addition, they have counseling centers that offer therapy to young men and women in Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Milwaukee, New London, and Shiocton.

Rawhide also offers horse-assisted therapy in Fond du Lac, New London and Shiocton.

“Rawhide sees the potential in everyone and that, no matter what happens to young people and the decisions they make, there’s always hope for restoration,” says Matt Selvig, Bernatello’s Foods advertising and promotions manager.