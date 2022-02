(STACKER) – In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer.

While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most top 100 ranked beers in Wisconsin using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Wisconsin breweries have the tastiest offerings.

#18. Karben4 Brewing

– Top 100 beers in Wisconsin: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #96. Idiot Farm (IPA – Imperial)

#17. Ale Asylum

– Top 100 beers in Wisconsin: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #92. Bedlam (IPA – Belgian)

#16. Whole Hog Beer

– Top 100 beers in Wisconsin: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #91. Pumpkin Ale (Pumpkin Beer)

#15. Third Space Brewing

– Top 100 beers in Wisconsin: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #87. Mocha Java Porter (Porter – American)

#14. Raised Grain Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Wisconsin: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #75. Paradocs Red (Red Ale – Imperial)

#13. Octopi Brewing

– Top 100 beers in Wisconsin: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #69. Belgian Chocolate Toffee Stout (Stout – American Imperial)

#12. Lakefront Brewery, Inc.

– Top 100 beers in Wisconsin: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #22. Black Friday – Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout (Stout – Russian Imperial)

#11. Black Husky Brewing

– Top 100 beers in Wisconsin: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #7. Barrel-aged Twelve-Dog (Stout – American Imperial)

— #57. Howler (IPA – Imperial)

#10. Eagle Park Brewing

– Top 100 beers in Wisconsin: 5

– Highest ranked beers:

— #56. Booze For Breakfast (Stout – American Imperial)

— #61. Bowie’s Space Suit (IPA – New England)

— #82. Demon Haze (IPA – New England)

#9. 3 Sheeps Brewing

– Top 100 beers in Wisconsin: 5

– Highest ranked beers:

— #23. Über Joe – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (Stout – American Imperial)

— #26. Über Joe (Stout – American Imperial)

— #33. Veneration (Quadrupel (Quad))

#8. Tyranena Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Wisconsin: 5

– Highest ranked beers:

— #18. Devil Over A Barrel Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Coffee Oatmeal Porter (Porter – Imperial)

— #34. Who’s Your Daddy? Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Porter (Porter – Imperial)

— #60. The Devil Made Me Do It! (Porter – Imperial)

#7. Humble Forager Brewery

– Top 100 beers in Wisconsin: 6

– Highest ranked beers:

— #49. Sugar Shack Diaries (Stout – American Imperial)

— #51. Coastal Sunshine V3 (Sour – Fruited Kettle Sour)

— #62. Star Gazing with 8th State (Stout – American Imperial)

#6. O’so Brewing Company & Tap House

– Top 100 beers in Wisconsin: 6

– Highest ranked beers:

— #30. Arbre Qui Donne (Wild Ale)

— #50. Blood Of The Cherry (Wild Ale)

— #54. Scarlet Letter (Wild Ale)

#5. Funk Factory Geuzeria

– Top 100 beers in Wisconsin: 9

– Highest ranked beers:

— #2. Frampaars (Lambic – Fruit)

— #17. Framrood (Lambic – Fruit)

— #19. Door Kriek (Lambic – Fruit)

#4. Untitled Art

– Top 100 beers in Wisconsin: 11

– Highest ranked beers:

— #12. Barrel-Aged Hazelnut Imperial Stout (Stout – American Imperial)

— #27. Double Chocolate Fudgy Brownie Stout (Stout – American Imperial)

— #37. Cookies And Cream Imperial Stout (Stout – Sweet / Milk)

#3. New Glarus Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Wisconsin: 12

– Highest ranked beers:

— #4. Wisconsin Belgian Red (Fruit and Field Beer)

— #5. Raspberry Tart (Fruit and Field Beer)

— #6. Thumbprint Wild Sour Ale (Wild Ale)

#2. The Brewing Projekt

– Top 100 beers in Wisconsin: 14

– Highest ranked beers:

— #15. Dare Mighty Things – Citra (IPA – New England)

— #21. Resist (IPA – New England)

— #28. Dare Mighty Things – Galaxy (IPA – New England)

#1. Central Waters Brewing Co.

– Top 100 beers in Wisconsin: 18

– Highest ranked beers:

— #1. Black Gold (Stout – American Imperial)

— #3. Black Gold – Rye (Stout – American Imperial)

— #9. Brewer’s Reserve Bourbon Barrel Cassian Sunset (Stout – American Imperial)