MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday morning that tickets for 2024 Spring Training games at American Family Fields of Phoenix are now available to purchase.

According to a release from the team, tickets are available for purchase in five different areas including Diamond Box, Field Box, Diamond Reserved, Outfield Reserved, and Lawn Seating.

Group spaces are also available throughout the park including the Poba Party Patio in right field (50-100 people), The Courtyard on the first-base line (various-sized groups), and two Suites on the press level (15 people per suite).

The Brewers Spring Training schedule is set to begin on Saturday, February 24 when the Cactus Crew goes on the road to take on the San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex.

Spring Training tickets can be bought online on the team’s website or by phone at 1-800-933-7890. Tickets are also available to be purchased at the American Family Fields of Phoenix Box Office from Tuesday, November 28, through Thursday, November 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time.

Team officials say the Phoenix Box Office will reopen on Monday, February 5, and remain open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Parking passes will not be available in advance.