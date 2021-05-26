Brewers announce fan-friendly policies, carry-ins allowed & no masks for those vaccinated

Workers install an American Family Field sign Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Milwaukee. The sign replaces the Miller Park sign after American Family bought the naming rights to the home of the Milwaukee Brewers. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Milwaukee Brewers inch closer to 100% capacity, they are adding new policies to make the experience more fan-friendly.

According to the Brewers, fans who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks when attending Brewers games. However, it is recommended that fans who are not vaccinated to continue to wear a mask.

“As we move toward 100% capacity, we look forward to the return of policies that will enhance the fan experience throughout American Family Field,” says Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

The Brewers are allowing to bring certain items into the stadium including:

Bags with dimensions of 5″ x 9″ or smaller

Sealed bottles of water, juice or soda (32 oz. or smaller)

Personal size food items (sandwich, small bags of pretzels, piece of fruit)

Diaper bags and medical/family needs bags

Cash will also be accepted at a limited number of concession stands, but the majority of concession stands will remain completely cashless. Portable kiosks and retail locations will also remain completely cashless.

More information can be found on the Brewers’ website.

These new policies are effective starting June 1.