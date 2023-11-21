MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday morning the first wave of players and coaches that are confirmed to make appearances at this year’s Winter Warm-Up Fanfest.

According to a release from the Milwaukee Brewers, the Winter Warm-Up Fanfest is an off-season event where fans are able to get autographs and interact with the Brew Crew.

As of now, the confirmed players and coaches that will make an appearance at the event are as follows:

Manager Pat Murphy

Associate Manager Rickie Weeks

Fielders Christian Yelich, Joey Weimer, Tyrone Taylor, Blake Perkins, Andruw Monasterio, Owen Miller, Jahmai Jones

Pitchers Hoby Milner and Trevor Megil

Prospects Tyler Black, Jackson Churio, Robert Gasser, Jacob Misiorowski, Carlos Rodriguez, and Brock Wilken

Team officials say additional players are expected to be named in the near future.

Those already named are said to be appearing at the event to mingle with fans, sign autographs, and participate in live interviews, game shows, theater, and more.

The Winter Warm-Up Fanfest is scheduled to be held on Saturday, January 13 at the Miller High Life Theatre.

Tickets to the main stage theater show only from noon to 1:30 p.m. are available for $22. Tickets to the main stage show and autograph session from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. are available for $42. Tickets can be bought here.

Team officials also say the Brewers are holding a Winter Warm-Up Kids Clinic on Sunday, January 14. The event is a two-hour baseball clinic where kids will get hitting and fielding instruction from Brewers players and the Brewers Baseball Academy.

Tickets to the Vrewers Winter Warm-Up Kids Clinic have already sold out.