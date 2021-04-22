Brewers announce May single-game tickets can be purchased starting April 23

Milwaukee Brewers fans try to get a players attention from behind protective plexi-glass during a preseason baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone looking to attend a Milwaukee Brewer home game between May 11-27 will be able to purchase single-game tickets starting on April 23.

The Brewers announced they have specifically held tickets for individual ticket buyers for all games to give everyone an opportunity to purchase seats despite seating capacity being limited.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 23 at 10:00 a.m.

There will be three series between May 11-27 including:

St. Louis Cardinals – May 11-13

Atlanta Braves – May 14-18

San Diego Padres – May 24-27

“We continue to see a great excitement from our fans to be back in the American Family Field stands, tailgate and enjoy the entire ballpark atmosphere,” says Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

Single-game ticket sales for Memorial Day and for games in June will be announced at a later date.

More information on the Brewers’ evolving COVID-19 protocols can be found on their website.