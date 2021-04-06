Brewers announce new seating plan, more two-person seating pods

Milwaukee Brewers fans try to get a players attention from behind protective plexi-glass during a preseason baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers announced a new seating plan that will increase the availability of two-person seating pods.

The new seating plan does not change the number of people allowed inside the stadium, which remains at 25%. However, the Brewers are now able to adjust the seating pods to have more of the heavily requested two-person seating pods.

The Brewers say pods for groups of four and six are also still available.

“Through the first few weeks of sales, we have found that the demand for two-person seating pods exceeds the supply that we have available,” says Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

The increase in availability for the two-person seating pods is for games through May 2. To purchase tickets visit the Brewers website, or call 1-800-933-7890.

Individual game ticket availability for games scheduled for May 11 and beyond will be announced next week, according to the Brewers.

Visit the Brewers website for more information about the COVID-19 protocols in place.