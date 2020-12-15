Brewers, Bucks and Packers work together to enact social change for Black and Brown entrepreneurs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Three Wisconsin professional sports teams are working together to help Brown and Black entrepreneurs succeed. Kris Schuller says the Equity League will give minority owned startups, access to venture capital.

The Packers, Bucks, Brewers and Microsoft have combined forces. Creating the Equity League to help Black and LantinX business owners obtain venture capital to grow their startup companies.

“There aren’t many examples of three professional teams working together and particularly for social justice and racial inequality,” said Packers President Mark Murphy.

Murphy said the idea came out of discussions between the three sports teams after the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha.

“It made me certain, I knew we had to do something,” Murphy said.

As a way to foster long-term positive social change, by giving minority entrepreneurs access to venture capital.

“We create a roadmap for Black and LatinX entrepreneurs in such an important time, in a really forgotten place of venture,” said Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin.

The Packers say only 1 percent of venture capital startups have Black founders and less than 2 percent are LatinX.

“We believe it’s important to put specific emphasis on Black and LatinX because that is where the numbers are just glaring,” said Equity League Director Israel Squires.

So together, the four partners have committed funding to launch the league. Operating out of TitletownTech which was started by the Packers and Microsoft in 2017 and currently is nurturing 20 new startups.

“I think between TiitletownTech and the Equity League we’re going to have some companies take off,” said Murphy.

“Frankly it was a pretty easy move for us to join the Packers in this venture,” said Milwaukee Bucks President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

In this, a unique collaboration to bring about social change.

Come January, the league hopes to be able to announce the companies and founders they’ll be investing in.