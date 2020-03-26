Brewers, Cubs rivalry bobblehead unveiled on should-be Opening Day

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Today was supposed to be Opening Day of the 2020 MLB Season, kicking off with the I-94 Rivalry between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs in Milwaukee. Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak, the MLB season has been postponed. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get into the spirit of the rivalry.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition dual bobblehead featuring Milwaukee Brewers mascot, Bernie, and Chicago Cubs mascot, Clark, squaring off. The bobbleheads were produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs and MLB merchandise.

Bernie is wearing his 50th-anniversary pin-striped jersey while Clark is donning his blue jersey.

There are only 1,000 I-94 Rivalry bobbleheads available on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.

Photo courtesy National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

The Brewers and Cubs met for the first official time on June 13, 1997 during interleague play. The Brew Crew beat the Cubs at Wrigley, 4-2. In the competitive all-time series, the Cubs hold a 189-180 advantage.

“No one knows when the MLB season will start, but we wanted to give fans a reason to smile and something to look forward to on what would have been Opening Day,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “The I-94 Rivalry is one of the most intense in baseball, and this bobblehead is the perfect way to commemorate the passion and excitement of both teams and fan bases.”

The Brewers are inviting fans to tune in to #OpeningDayAtHome on Wednesday, March 26, with replays of Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series from 2018 on MLB YouTube and three airings of Opening Day 2019 on Fox Sports Wisconsin.

Latest Stories