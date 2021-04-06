Brewers deal Arcia to Braves in exchange for two pitchers

Milwaukee Brewers’ Orlando Arcia connects for a two-run home run during the fourth inning in Game 1 of the team’s National League wild-card baseball series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers announced they traded shortstop Orlando Arcia to the Atlanta Braves for two right-handed pitchers.

According to the Brewers, Arcia was traded for 27-year-old Chad Sobotka and 26-year-old Patrick Weigel. Both Sobotka and Weigel will report to the Brewers’ Alternate Training Site.

“We are excited to add two big, power arms to our organization. Both have Major League experience and give us additional quality options over the course of the season,” says David Stearns, President of Baseball Operations.

Arcia, who is 26-years-old, originally signed with the Brewers in 2010. Over six seasons with the Brewers he played in 542 games with a .244 batting average and 42 home runs.

Sobotka has appeared in 50 games with the Braves, all coming in relief and is 1-0 with a 5.36 ERA. Sobotka was drafted in the fourth round by the Braves in 2014.

Weigel was drafted in the seventh round by the Braves in 2015 and made his Major League debut last season appearing in one game. In the minors, Weigel is 23-13 with a 3.15 ERA in 86 games (74 starts). MLB.com had Weigel rated as the Braves’ 12th best prospect heading into 2021.

Stearns also wanted to thank Arcia for his tenure with Milwaukee.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I want to thank Orlando for his contributions to our team and community. Orlando contributed to some of the biggest moments in Brewers’ history, including his memorable four-hit performance in game 163 in 2018. We wish Orlando and his family well as they move on to their next baseball chapter,” says Stearns.