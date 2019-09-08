Brewers fan meets family of heart transplant donor, throws out first pitch together

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — The well known rivalry between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs was set aside for one night.

Tom Schroeder, a Brewers fan had underwent a heart transplant in August 2018 and received a heart from 32-year-old Joshua Holland, a Cubs fan.

Three months after his surgery, Schroeder wrote to Holland’s family and he received a letter back from the mother.

Saturday night, the two families met for the first time thanks to Advocate Aurora Health and threw out the ceremonial first pitch together.

Schroeder and Holland’s niece threw out the pitches and were caught by Brewers Manager Craig Counsell and Cubs Manager Joe Maddon.

Our sister station in Milwaukee, WDJT, was there during the touching moment. You can watch their full story here.