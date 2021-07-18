Brewers move up game time against Kansas City Royals to root for Bucks during Game 6 of NBA Finals

MILWAUKEE, WI – MAY 13: A general view of Miller Park prior to a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Mets on May 13, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers announced Sunday they will be changing the start time of the Brewers versus Royals game scheduled for July 20.

The Brewers tweeted on Sunday that Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals will be moved up from 7:10 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. so that the Brewers can join Wisconsinites in rooting for the Bucks during Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Milwaukee.

“Yes, we want to watch the bucks game, too,” wrote the team.

The Brewers note that fans with tickets to Tuesday’s game that are unable to attend the earlier start time will be offered a comparable ticket to another game or a refund.

