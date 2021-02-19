Brewers submit plan to allow fans in American Family Field for 2021 season

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 03: The Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers stand for the singing of the national anthem before the game at Miller Park on August 03, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers submitted a 350-page proposal to Milwaukee’s Health Department asking for 35% occupancy.

With Opening Day quickly approaching, the Brewers are hoping to have around 14,665 fans (35% of 41,900) at American Family Field, formerly known as Miller Park, for the team’s season opener against the Minnesota Twins.

“This will absolutely be safe. We’re going to use every best practice for spacing and so forth, and we’ve had a lot of experience with those who preceded us in having live events. I’m quite confident,” says Mark Attanasio, Brewers principal owner.

Officials say that after the Brewers gained permission from Phoenix to host around 2,300 fans per game for Spring Training, multiple games sold out within hours.

“Just fans in the stands is a significant change to the season,” says Brewers manager Craig Counsell.

If approved, the Brewers hope to increase attendance throughout the year if conditions were to improve.

“We have a lot of ways to ensure to the health department that we can do this safely and responsibly,” says Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger.

The Brewers would not be the only team in Milwaukee to have fans attend games as the Milwaukee Bucks recently allowed some fans into Fiserv Forum.