Brewers to allow full amount of fans starting June 25

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers announced that American Family Field will be able to have 100% fan attendance starting on June 25.

The Brewers also announced that season and partial season packages (10-or-more games) are available by calling 414-902-4487.

“This is great news for our fans and our community,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

There will be more details about single-game ticket availablity on Friday, May 14.

On Tuesday, the Brewers and Bucks both announced an increase to 50% capacity. There was no information regarding if they plan to change or update their current COVID-19 protocols.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.