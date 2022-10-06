LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Stone Arch Brew Pub and Tied House are producing barley for their ‘If it Ain’t Dutch’ light lager in Little Chute’s historic windmill.

Originally, the brewing company was producing the grain with Briess Industries in Chilton. Even though they are still using some of their products, Stone Arch decided to move production to the windmill, which is across the street from the Tied House.

Since opening the Tied House in January, the company thought using a village staple would be a great way to connect with the community.

Brewing manager Andy Piontek said, “The community is the basis of everything we do. We brew beer for the community, we try to bring the community together and it’s what keeps us open and running.”

The lager is exclusively available in Little Chute and is one of the Tied House’s bestsellers.

“We are looking into distribution to possibly get [the lager] into some locations in Little Chute and the surrounding areas,” Piontek said.

Stone Arch will start brewing beer next week from the barley that is being crushed at the windmill.

For more information on touring the windmill, click here.