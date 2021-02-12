‘Brewing’ up a partnership, Timber Rattlers sign new 10-year license with Brewers

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers signed a Player Development License (PDL) to become the High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to the Timber Rattlers, the PDL is set for the next ten years.

The move to High-A is a move up in level as they previously played in Low-A. The High-A level is the third-highest level behind AAA and AA.

Changing classification is not the only change the Timber Rattlers have seen, as Third Base Ventures, LLC purchased the team and Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium last December.

“This has been quite the offseason for our organization and everything we have done has been in order to secure and preserve professional baseball in Northeastern Wisconsin,” says Rob Zerjav, Timber Rattlers President, CEO, and Co-Owner.

According to officials, the longest possible affiliation between a minor league team and a parent club under the old system was four years. The new PDL extends that time.

“The Timber Rattlers-Brewers relationship is one of the best in baseball,” says David Stearns, Milwaukee’s President of Baseball Operations.

The 2021 schedule is close to being completed and will be announced as soon as it is finalized.

Some popular Brewers who previously played for the Timber Rattlers are: