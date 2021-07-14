‘Brews on the Bay’ canceled due to expected severe weather, rescheduled date TBD

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The expected severe weather has canceled the ‘Brews on the Bay’ event at Menominee Park.

According to officials, the high probability of severe weather led to the decision to cancel the event. A decision was also needed to be made early in the day.

Officials say that staff is working on rescheduling the event, but there is no date set at this time.

The next scheduled ‘Brews on the Bay’ event is on August 11. That event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

For up-to-date information about ‘Brews on the Bay’ events, visit the Oshkosh Parks Department Facebook page.

The weather also canceled Green Bay’s farmers’ market.