FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

‘Brews on the Bay’ canceled due to expected severe weather, rescheduled date TBD

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The expected severe weather has canceled the ‘Brews on the Bay’ event at Menominee Park.

According to officials, the high probability of severe weather led to the decision to cancel the event. A decision was also needed to be made early in the day.

Officials say that staff is working on rescheduling the event, but there is no date set at this time.

The next scheduled ‘Brews on the Bay’ event is on August 11. That event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

For up-to-date information about ‘Brews on the Bay’ events, visit the Oshkosh Parks Department Facebook page.

The weather also canceled Green Bay’s farmers’ market.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Top players gather for return of Coaches Association All Star Game

UW-Green Bay introduces new Athletic Director Josh Moon

Bay Port grad and Raiders fullback Alec Ingold talks year three in the NFL

Bucks Game 3 Win

WBCA All Star Classic

11-On Tournament