Bridge in Menasha will be closed to vehicles starting late Sept., remain closed until fall 2022

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists who use the Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will need to find a new route starting Sept. 27.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transporation (WisDOT), the Racine Street Bridge will close to vehicle traffic and remain closed until the fall of 2022. Starting on Sept. 27 will be Stage 2, and that will close the bridge to vehicle trafifc.

Marine traffic will reportedly be able to pass under the bridge during navigation season. The Racine Street intersections at Main Street and Ahnaip Street will also remain open.

The detour is 3rd Street (WIS 114) to Tayco Street to Nicolet Blvd to Ahaip Street.

Stage 2 is scheduled to last until June 2022, the work includes:

Continued construction of the new bascule span

Start of construction of the fixed approach spans

Demolishing and removing the existing Racine Street Bridge

Construction the western retaining wall

Stage 3 is scheduled for June 2022 to Fall 2022, and during this time the brdige will remain closed to vehicle traffic. The Racine Street intersections at Main Street and Ahnaip Street will be closed to vehicle traffic.

The project is replacing the Racine Street Bridge with a new lift bridge along the east side of the existing bridge. There will also be new roundabouts at the Racine Street intersections.

More information regarding the project can be found on the WisDOT’s website.