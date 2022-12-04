OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the part-time closure of the Main Street Bridge in downtown Oshkosh beginning this week.

Officials state that the closure of the Main Street Bridge is for routine maintenance, and closures are set to begin on December 5.

Bridge Maintenance Traffic Impacts

Monday, Dec. 5 Closed 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6 Closed 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 Tentative backup maintenance day If crews do not finish maintenance from Monday and Tuesday, the bridge will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Inclement weather and crew availability can impact scheduled maintenance.