UPDATE: Michigan St. Bridge in Sturgeon Bay closed until further notice, expect more traffic downtown

WEDNESDAY, 10/6/2021 2:38 p.m.

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin DOT has released additional information regarding a truck that hit several braces on the Michigan Street Bridge in Sturgeon Bay Wednesday afternoon.

According to the release, the bridge will be closed to all traffic until further notice after a vehicle traveling southbound hit the top of the bridge leading up to the lift span around noon on Wednesday, October 6.

Following the inspection of the bridge, all details will be looked over by the WisDOT Bureau of Structures to determine if it will open again or remain closed.

All traffic should use the Maple Oregon Bridge or the Bayview Bridge. Drivers are also advised that there will be heavy traffic in downtown Sturgeon Bay so plan ahead.

WEDNESDAY 10/6/2021 1:37 p.m.

Inspectors are being sent to check on the bridge, but until the inspection is completed the bridge will be closed. The bridge sidewalk is still open for pedestrians and cyclists.

Authorities say they are hoping that the closure only lasts several hours.

There was no further information provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.