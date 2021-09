GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists cruising around Green Bay during the evening will see red, white and blue bride lights.

According to the City of Green Bay, the bridge lights will be red, white and blue for Monday evening.

City Hall is also closed Monday but will reopen on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information visit Green Bay’s website.