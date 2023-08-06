GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the City of Green Bay have announced that temporary lane closures will take place for roughly two months on Main Street at the East River for bridge rehabilitation.

A release from the Green Bay Public Works Department states that the lane closures will begin on Monday, August 7 at 6 a.m. and will remain in place through Friday, October 6.

Single lane closures in each direction along Main Street will be in effect from Clay Street to Roosevelt Street with no detour, officials say.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained, and all lane and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.