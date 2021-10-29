Bridge that provided pathway to photogenic site in Wisconsin will be replaced after 73 years

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WFRV) – People who drove across this popular bridge in Wisconsin surely took the time to enjoy one of Wisconsin’s most photogenic scenes, but the bridge has reached its conclusion.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the 73-year-old Bridge Creek Bridge in Eau Claire County has reached the end of its service life. The bridge will reportedly be replaced through WisDOT’s Local Program. The work is funded by the Federal Highway Administration and Eau Claire County.

Construction on the new bridge started in early August and the work is planned to be done in Nov. The WisDOT says that the Bridge Creek Bridge is one of more than a dozen bridges getting replaced in the northwest region of Wisconsin.

Photo courtesy of WisDOT

Photo courtesy of WisDOT

Photo courtesy of WisDOT

Photo courtesy of WisDOT

The bridge ran through Dells Mill which is a gristmill that was built on Bridge Creek in 1864. The cost of the project is a reported $840,288.

More information on the project can be found on WisDOT’s website.