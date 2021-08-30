Green Bay downtown bridges shine a light on International Overdose Awareness Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Tuesday, August 31, is “International Overdose Awareness Day” and the City of Green Bay wants to bring awareness to the many efforts being done to help people.

The downtown Green Bay bridges will be illuminated in purple lights, in observance of “International Overdose Awareness Day.”

According to recent reports, the state of Wisconsin recorded more than 1500 overdose deaths in the last year, which is a 25% jump in deaths since last year. Also, the U.S. recorded the deadliest number of drug overdose deaths since reports had been reported starting in 1968.

The Jackie Nitschke Center of Green Bay’s Director of Community and Donor Engagement, Michelle Pierquet-Hohner, expresses how disheartening these numbers are. Saying, “those statistics are alarming and, sadly, they are reflective of what we have seen locally…”

The Director of Community and Donor Engagement wanted to thank Green Bay Mayor, Eric Genrich, and his team for taking the time to show the importance of these awareness efforts.

International Overdose Awareness Day is the largest annual campaign on the planet focused on ending overdose deaths. This year’s theme is “time to remember- time to act.”

Tuesday, August 31, is “International Overdose Awareness Day” which will lead right into September, which is recognized as “National Recovery Month.”

The Jackie Nitschke Center has been serving community members in the Northeast Wisconsin area to fight against substance addictions for almost 50 years. If you are interested in finding out all the resources provided through the Center, check out their website online.